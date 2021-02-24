Q2 2021 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Gideon Hall - Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Irene. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the results telecon for our 6-month period that ended on 31 December, and for taking the time to show interest in the company on a busy budget day. I'll take you through an overview of what we consider to be a satisfactory trading performance for the period under review, particularly given the constrained consumer environment and the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to that, there have been number of other factors that have negatively impacted the business this period, particularly the weakening of the rand and declines in demand for certain categories of medication and products. As we all know, the pandemic has almost devastated some