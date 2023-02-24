Half Year 2023 Alcidion Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Hannah Howlett - WE Communications - IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Alcidion's results presentation for the six months ended December 31, 2022. My name is Hannah Howlett, and I will be hosting the webinar today, stepping in for Kerstin Wahlqvist, our former Investor Relations Manager, who unfortunately had to leave Alcidion due to personal reasons.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the various lands on which we work and meet today, and to pay my respects to their elders past, present, and emerging. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who have joined us on the call today.



In terms of format, Alcidion's Managing Director, Kate Quirke, will talk through a short presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A at the end. Also joining us on the call is Matt Gepp, Alcidion CFO, who will cover off some of the financial results, along with our UK Managing Director, Lynette Ousby, who is joining us today in Australia, as she's here this week for planning. The Alcidion Chair, Rebecca Wilson, is also