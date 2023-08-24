Full Year 2023 Alcidion Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Kate Quirke - Alcidion Group Ltd - Group Managing Director & CEO



Thank you very much, Henry and welcome, everyone, to the call. As Henry mentioned, I'll go through a summary version of what was lodged earlier today. And I actually get a lot much to talk to Matt today. Although, I'll picking up at the end. I've had a bit of a virus and my voice is not what it could be. So hopefully, it won't flag too much during the course of the call.



For those of you on the call who are not as familiar with our story, I thought I'd just maybe start by giving a bit of a snapshot of where Alcidion is positioned as we close out the results for FY23. We are, quite rightly, I think, very proud of the work the team has been doing to support our healthcare system.



And as we are outlined in the 4C call in late July, we're really pleased with the results we've delivered for FY23. I'll sit in, as you know, as the healthcare software and informatics company. And we're very focused on providing an innovative technology platform that's really about improving the efficiency and quality of patient care, something