Full Year 2023 AMCIL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Mark Freeman - AMCIL Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. And it's Mark Freeman, the CEO and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for AMCIL Limited. So welcome to this full-year result briefing. This is the first one we've done for AMCIL after the results. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands we are gathered on today and pay my respects to their elders both past, present, and emerging.



I have joining me today on the webinar Olga Kosciuczyk from the investment team; also, Jaye Guy from the investment team; Andrew Porter, our CFO; Matthew Rowe, our Company Secretary; and Geoff Driver, our General Manager of Business Development.



Before