AMCIL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Rupert Myer - AMCIL Ltd - Board Member



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 28 Annual General Meeting of AMCIL Limited. The company Secretary has advised that a quorum is present and it gives me pleasure to open the meeting. This being a hybrid meeting. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the lands on which we are all gathered today. And I pay my respects to their elders past present and emerging that My name is Rupert Myer, Chairman of your company. May I introduce the people on stage with me and I begin with our manager, Managing Director, Mark Freeman.



Mark Freeman AMCIL Ltd-CEO&MD



Good afternoon, everyone.



Rupert Myer - AMCIL Ltd - Board Member



And my fellow Non-Executive Directors, Jodie Auster.



Jodie Rachelle Auster - AMCIL Ltd - Non-Executive Independent Director



Hey.



Rupert Myer - AMCIL Ltd - Board Member



Roger Brown.



