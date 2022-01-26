Q2 2022 Ansarada Group Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Welcome to the Ansarada Q4 FY22 results. I might just as usual leave it for about thirty seconds because I can see there's still a lot of people coming into the call, and then we'll kick off.



All right. Let's get going. As you know, I'm Sam Riley, CEO, one of the Co-Founders. I'm joined here today with James Drake, our CFO. It was a really good quarter for us. It was a strong quarter, and I'll take you through our results with the three key takeaways to focus on.



Firstly, we continue to grow our revenue. We've grown 45% year on year to $48 million, and we maintain positive cash flow.



Secondly, we executed what we said we would to put the business in a strong position. And as we do that, we're transforming it to better and better quality of revenues, making the business more scalable, more efficient. And we're expanding into much larger addressable markets. So that was done.



And lastly, we've got a positive outlook on FY23, and that's underpinned by our strong deferred revenue