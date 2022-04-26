Q3 2022 Ansarada Group Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - CEO & Co-founder



Welcome to our Q3 results presentation. Like I said, I'm Sam Riley, one of the co-founders and the CEO of Ansarada. I'm joined by James, the CFO. Good morning, James.



James Drake - Ansarada Group Limited - CFO



Morning, everyone. Morning, Sam.



Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - CEO & Co-founder



Right. Now, we're excited to take you through another record results for the sixth quarter in a row. And as we get into the present, there's really three key points to take away. Firstly, it was our sixth consecutive quarter of record results, with increased wins, customers, and ARPA. Secondly, our Q4 outlook is very, very strong off the back of the Q3 growth. We had record levels of deferred revenue, and there's a lot of momentum right across the business.



Lastly, you'll notice in the presentation, there's a large jump in customers -- customer growth, and that's driven by our freemium strategy. And it's a great validation for us of the demand that is out