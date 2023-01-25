Q2 2023 Ansarada Group Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - CEO



All right. Yeah. Let's get going. Welcome to our Q2 results presentation. Like I said, Sam Riley, Co-Founder, CEO. I'm joined today by James Drake, our CFO.



James Drake - Ansarada Group Limited - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - CEO



Okay. Today, James and me -- we're going to take you through our results; provide an update on our strategy; how we're executing; how we're growing Ansarada into a stronger company; the multiple revenue streams we have -- how they're growing and performing; and also give you an outlook on the second half of the year for us.



Before we start, though, I would say, given the headlines you see in the marketplace and on the news regarding macro challenges, even things like deal volumes, you might have been expecting a different set of results from Ansarada today. So I'm really impressed by the progress we're making, transforming Ansarada into a much stronger, resilient company. And I really thank the Ansarada team