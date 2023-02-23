Half Year 2023 Ansarada Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



This meeting is being recorded.



Sam Riley - Ansarada Group Limited - CEO



All right. Look, I'm Sam Riley, I'm the Co-Founder and CEO of Ansarada. I started Ansarada 17 years ago with three other co-founders. So there's Rachel and Andrew and Daphne. And that's how you get the Ansarada name; it's an anagram of the founders there.



And Rachel and Andrew still work closely with me today in the business. Rachel heading up our GRC business. Andrew is our technical co-founder, helping with all manner of technology challenges and opportunities we have, mentoring people. Close to 200 people in the Ansarada team that we have now.



So I'm going to share more about our story and our journey with you throughout the presentation. But as we recently released our Q2 results, I wanted to take the opportunity with this half-year presentation to really explain simply the Ansarada story, what are our objectives, who are our customers, what are the problems we solve for them, and how do we do that, which is with our products. We'll talk about them as well.



