Market Today: Elevated Options Trading on DJT Amid Gamma Squeeze Speculation

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Market Summary

Today's trading session ended mixed, with minor gains and losses across major indices. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each saw a slight increase of 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index outperformed, registering a 0.5% gain. A notable uptick occurred around 3:00 PM ET without clear driving news, but indices failed to maintain those levels, closing lower. The upcoming extended holiday weekend led to lighter market participation, resulting in subdued index movements. Markets will remain closed tomorrow in observance of Good Friday, marking today as the quarter's last trading day.

Guru Stock Picks

Hennessy Japan Fund has made the following transactions:

Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund has made the following transactions:

  • Reduce in 5440 by 27.64%
  • Sold out in 6941
  • Add in 2975 by 17.41%
  • New position in 3093

Today's News

Options trading volume on Trump Media & Technology (DJT, Financial) has seen a significant uptick, with short sellers facing intense pressure amid rumors of a potential gamma squeeze. The stock, previously associated with Donald Trump's hotel and casino company, had been delisted by the NYSE when its share price fell below $1.00.

Recent analysis highlights the most overbought and oversold stocks according to their 14-day Relative Strength Index. Seafarer Exploration (SFRX, Financial), Emcor (EME, Financial), and WK Kellogg (KLG, Financial) emerge as the most overbought, while Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition (PEGR), Sirius XM (SIRI, Financial), and Zevia (ZVIA, Financial) are listed as the most oversold.

This week, the market anticipates key data reports, including delivery updates from major electric vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla (TSLA, Financial), Nio (NIO, Financial), XPeng (XPEV), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Li Auto (LI, Financial), and Lucid Group (LCID, Financial). Additionally, quarterly sales reports from automotive giants General Motors (GM, Financial) and Ford Motor (F, Financial) are expected.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR, Financial) has acquired approximately 3 million square feet of industrial properties from Blackstone (BX) for $1.0 billion. These properties, mainly located in Los Angeles and Orange counties, are expected to yield significant returns, underscoring Rexford's strategic expansion in key markets.

Semtech (SMTC, Financial) reported its Q4 results, missing on Non-GAAP EPS but beating revenue expectations with a 15.2% year-over-year increase. The company also highlighted its strong cash flow performance and debt prepayment actions, sending its shares up by 17.9%.

Liquidia (LQDA, Financial) saw a 4.2% rise in after-hours trading following a patent dispute victory over United Therapeutics (UTHR, Financial), potentially clearing the way for Liquidia's expanded drug indications.

Planet Labs (PL) shared its Q4 earnings, meeting EPS expectations and surpassing revenue forecasts. The company has set optimistic targets for the upcoming quarter, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

Recent earnings reports from Carnival (CCL, Financial) and Walgreens (WBA, Financial) have provided mixed insights, with Carnival adjusting its full-year guidance due to unforeseen events and Walgreens trimming its outlook despite beating expectations.

Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) announced significant leadership changes, with Jon Gieselman stepping down as president of Expedia Brands, signaling a strategic shift in the company's management.

Goldman Sachs has updated its "short duration" basket, adding stocks like Ford (F, Financial), Harley-Davidson (HOG), and Chesapeake Energy (CHK, Financial), reflecting a strategic rebalance towards companies with promising short-term prospects.

Reddit (RDDT, Financial) experienced a nearly 10% drop as the initial excitement of its IPO began to wane, with analysts highlighting potential overvaluation amid challenging financial performance.

Goldman Sachs analysts have provided a forecast for the equal-weight S&P 500, suggesting a moderate year-end P/E ratio amidst a tight labor market and inflation expectations.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is poised for a pivotal moment as it prepares to report Q1 deliveries, with recent challenges likely impacting its performance and influencing investor sentiment.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) faced a premarket dip following a downgrade by Monness, which cited concerns over the company's valuation despite its potential to benefit from long-term AI trends.

Evolv Technologies (EVLV) saw a sharp increase in its share price following a demonstration of its weapons detection system by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, highlighting the potential for broader adoption.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM, Financial) filed a prospectus for a mixed shelf offering, signaling its intent to raise capital for future investments and operational needs.

Among the notable stock movers, RH (RH) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) stood out with significant gains, driven by positive business outlooks and regulatory approvals, respectively.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) suppliers have ramped up production for the upcoming iPad refresh, indicating the tech giant's continued focus on innovation and market expansion.

Exact Sciences (EXAS, Financial) reported promising trial results for its esophageal cancer detection test, offering a non-invasive alternative to current screening methods.

Boeing (BA, Financial) received an optimistic assessment from Citigroup analysts, who believe the aerospace giant's long-term prospects remain strong despite recent challenges.

Oxford Industries (OXM, Financial) provided its fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting revenue growth and adjusted EPS, despite facing a challenging retail environment.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV, Financial) announced executive promotions and new appointments, aiming to strengthen its leadership team and drive future growth.

Kerrisdale Capital revealed its short position on MicroStrategy (MSTR) and long position on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), arguing that the former's valuation is unjustifiably high relative to the cryptocurrency's price.

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) missed Q4 GAAP EPS expectations but assured investors of a sufficient cash runway to support operations into 2026.

Labcorp (LH, Financial) has agreed to acquire select assets of BioReference Health from OPKO Health (OPK), enhancing its diagnostic and women's health services portfolio.

Torrid (CURV, Financial) reported Q4 earnings, beating EPS expectations but showing a slight decline in revenue, as the company navigates a shifting retail landscape.

HSBC made several rating changes among major banks, upgrading U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial) and PNC Financial (PNC, Financial) while downgrading Bank of America (BAC, Financial) based on valuation considerations.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC, Financial) experienced a significant premarket drop after announcing an equity distribution agreement, raising concerns about its financial stability.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX, Financial) announced plans to resubmit its marketing application for reproxalap, aiming for FDA approval in the treatment of dry eye disease.

The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is expected to impact U.S. coal exports and bunker fuel usage, highlighting the importance of infrastructure resilience.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.