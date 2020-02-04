Feb 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Australian Unity Office Fund Half Year Results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Lumby, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.
Mark Lumby - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager & Head of Commercial Property at Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 half year results announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Mark Lumby, and I'm AOF Fund Manager. Joining me today is Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF.
Today, I will discuss the performance of the fund for the half year ended December 31, 2019. The outlook and guidance for the remainder of the financial year FY '20, including the proposal from Starwood, and provide you with an opportunity to ask any questions you may have.
Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for year ended 30 -- sorry, for the half year ended 31 December 2019, Appendix 4D, AOF
Half Year 2020 Australian Unity Office Fund Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...