Mark Lumby - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager & Head of Commercial Property at Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 half year results announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Mark Lumby, and I'm AOF Fund Manager. Joining me today is Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF.



Today, I will discuss the performance of the fund for the half year ended December 31, 2019. The outlook and guidance for the remainder of the financial year FY '20, including the proposal from Starwood, and provide you with an opportunity to ask any questions you may have.



Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for year ended 30 -- sorry, for the half year ended 31 December 2019, Appendix 4D, AOF