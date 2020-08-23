Aug 23, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Australian Unity Office Fund 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. James Freeman, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.



James Freeman - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the 2020 Full Year Results Announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is James Freeman, and I'm the Fund Manager for AOF. Today, I am joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF.



Today, we'll discuss AOF's performance for the full year ended 30 June 2020; the outlook for the fund, including guidance for FY '21; and provide you with the opportunity to ask questions.



Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the report for the full year ended 30 June 2020, Appendix 4E, AOF's property book and the investor presentation, which we'll go through this morning. We anticipate the presentation will take about 25 minutes,