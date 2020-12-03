Dec 03, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

William Peter Day - Australian Unity Office Fund - Independent Non Executive Chairman of Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the General Meeting of Unitholders of the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Peter Day, and I am the Chair of Australian Unity Real Estate Investment Limited, which is the responsible entity of the Australian Unity Office Fund.



Turning to Slide 2. In particular, I would like to welcome all unitholders who have joined us online to participate in this virtual meeting. It is 10:00 a.m. and I have been informed that a quorum is present, so I am pleased to declare the general meeting of the Australian Unity Office Fund open.



First of all, we pay our respects to and acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands on which this meeting takes place and wherever you may be. and pay respect to elders both past, present and emerging. Today's meeting is being held online. This allows unitholders, proxyholders and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition,