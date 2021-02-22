Feb 22, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Australian Unity Office Fund HY results.
(Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. James Freeman, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.
James Freeman - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the FY '21 Half Year results announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is James Freeman, and I'm the Fund Manager for AOF. Today, I am joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager for AOF.
Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for the half year ended December 31, 2020, Appendix 4D, AOF's property book and the investor presentation, which we'll go through this morning. We anticipate the presentation will take about 20 to 25 minutes, followed by Q&A.
Before we start, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land our properties are located on and pay my respects to elders,
Half Year 2021 Australian Unity Office Fund Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...