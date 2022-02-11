Feb 11, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Peter Day -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending this general meeting of AOF unitholders today, which is being held as a virtual meeting. Let's reflect on the meaning of place and in doing so, recognize the various traditional lands on which we meet. We acknowledge the traditional custodians of the people of the Kulin nations, and the traditional owners of the lands where our properties are located on which each of you are living today and working. We pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging.



My name is Peter Day, and I am the Chairman of Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited, known as AUIREL. The responsible entity of Australian Unity Office Fund known as AOF. In virtual attendance with me today are directors of AUIREL and members of the management team. I have been appointed by AUIREL to chair this meeting. On behalf of us all, I welcome you to AOF's Unitholder Meeting. As it is just after 1:00 p.m., and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I refer to the meeting of AOF unitholders, which was opened on the 10th of December 2021