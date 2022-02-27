Feb 27, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Australian Unity Office Fund Half Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Nikki Panagopoulos, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.



Nikki Panagopoulos - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager



Thank you, Darcy. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Financial Year 2022 Half Year Results Announcement for the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name is Nikki Panagopoulos and I am the Fund Manager for AOF, and I am joining you from Melbourne. I am joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager from AOF, who is in Sydney.



Earlier today we published various documents on the ASX, including the interim report for the half year ended 31 December 2021, Appendix 4D, AOF's property book and the investor presentation, which we will go through this morning. Following the presentation, we will have time for Q&A.



Let's now turn to Slide 2. Before we start, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the traditional custodians of