Aug 28, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Nikki Panagopoulos - Australian Unity Office Fund - Fund Manager



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to financial year 2023 full year results announcement of the Australian Unity Office Fund. My name Nikki Panagopoulos, and I'm the Fund Manager for AOF. I'm joined by Simon Beake, the Portfolio Manager.



Earlier today, we published various documents on the ASX, including the annual financial report for the full year ended 30 June 2023: Appendix B, AOF's property book and the investor presentation, which we will go through this morning. Following the presentation, we will have time for Q&A.



Let's turn to Slide 2. Before we start, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands and waters within Australia and recognize the important