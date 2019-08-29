Half Year 2019 AP Eagers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Martin Andrew Ward - A.P. Eagers Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. And today, I've got Sophie Moore, our CFO, with us who will make some comments in a minute. I intend to take you through a summary of our results and progress in our business review. I'll then hand over to Sophie to provide a more detailed financial review. I will then provide an update on the merger with Automotive Holdings Group before discussing our strategic progress and outlook. And there will be an opportunity for questions at the end.



Covering the financial highlights. A.P. Eagers has delivered a resilient financial performance despite the challenging external trading environment facing automotive retailing. I'm pleased to report that we recorded an underlying operating profit before tax of $56.8 million in the first half, 1.8% up on the prior corresponding period and materially ahead of the guidance provided at our AGM in May.



On a statutory basis, we delivered a profit before tax of $58.7 million and an after-tax result of $42.4 million. The sanctuary performance was impacted by reduced