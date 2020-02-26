Full Year 2019 AP Eagers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Martin Andrew Ward - A.P. Eagers Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you for joining us to discuss A.P. Eagers' results for the year ended 31st December 2019. With me today, I have Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer. We have lodged our results pack, including the slides for the presentation with the ASX, which will be visible via the webcast for this briefing. Sophie and I will provide an overview of the result and then open up the line for questions.



Financial highlights in the context of A.P. Eagers' 107-year history. 2019 was a transformational year for the company. The numbers we are presenting today are the first following our acquisition of AHG. I would like to remind everybody that we only crossed 90% ownership of AHG on September 16 and 100% ownership on October 24. Whilst the statutory financial outcomes for the full