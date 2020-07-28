AP Eagers Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin - Eagers Automotive Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 63rd Annual General Meeting of A.P. Eagers Limited. It's a listed ASX company. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I'm Chairman of your company. It's just past 9:00 here in Brisbane. And the Company Secretary, Denis Stark, has advised that a quorum is present. I, therefore, declare this meeting open.



I would like firstly to introduce my fellow directors, all of whom are in attendance today. Marcus Birrell and David Blackhall join us from Melbourne. Nick Politis, our major shareholder; Dan Ryan; and Greg Duncan are in Sydney. Michelle Prater joins us from Perth. With me here in Brisbane are Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; Sophie Moore; and our Company Secretary, Denis Stark. David Cowper, a Director of A.P. Eagers, who chairs our Audit and Risk Committee joins also here from Brisbane.



I'd like also to introduce Stephen Tarling. Stephen's in attendance here at this meeting in Brisbane, and Stephen will be available later in the