Eagers Automotive Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 04, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin - Eagers Automotive Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this General Meeting of Shareholders of Eagers Automotive Limited. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I'm the Chairman of your company. It is 10 a.m. here in Brisbane, and the company's Secretary, Denis Stark, has advised that a quorum is present. I therefore declare this meeting open.



I would like to introduce my fellow directors, all of whom are in attendance today except for Michelle Prater from Perth, who has provided her apology. Marcus Birrell and David Blackhall join us from Melbourne. Nick Politis, a major shareholder, is in Sydney. And he's joined by Dan Ryan, David Cowper and Greg Duncan who are also in Sydney.



With me here in Brisbane, our Directors, Sophie Moore; and Martin Ward, who, as you know, is our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. And also Denis Stark, our Company Secretary, is with us here in Brisbane.



The Secretary has advised that there are no apologies other than Michelle Prater, who -- nothing else, Denis, we have?