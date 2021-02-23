Full Year 2020 Eagers Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Martin Andrew Ward - Eagers Automotive Limited - Advisor to the Board & CEO



Thank you for joining us to discuss the Eagers Automotive full year results for the period ended 31st December 2020. With me today is Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer; and Keith Thornton, who will be taking the reins as Chief Executive Officer from today on.



We've launched a stand-alone announcement regarding the leadership succession this morning, and I will discuss in more detail shortly.



Our results pack, including the slides for the presentation has also been lodged with the ASX and should be visible via the webcast. Keith, Sophie and I will provide an overview of the results, update you on our strategic progress, the company's outlook and then open the lineup for questions.



