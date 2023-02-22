Full Year 2022 Eagers Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Eagers Automotive Full Year 2022 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand the conference over to Eagers Automotive CEO, Keith Thornton, to commence the presentation. Please go ahead.



Keith Thomas Thornton - Eagers Automotive Limited - CEO



Thank you for joining us today to discuss Eagers Automotive results for the full year ended 31 December 2022. With me today is Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer. Our results pack, including the slides for the presentation has been lodged through the ASX and should be visible via the webcast.



As outlined on Slide 2 of the presentation, Sophie and I will provide an overview of the results, update you on both our operational focus and strategic progress and finally provide the company's outlook for 2023 and beyond. We will then open up the line for questions.



Let's now turn to an overview of the 2022 financial results. 2022 was a record underlying result for Eagers Automotive of $405.2 million, eclipsing our previous mark set in 2021.