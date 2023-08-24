Half Year 2023 Eagers Automotive Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Eagers Automotive Half Year 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now like to hand the conference over to Keith Thornton. Sir, you may begin.



Keith Thomas Thornton - Eagers Automotive Limited - CEO



Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Eagers Automotive results for the half year ending 30 June 2023. With me today is Sophie Moore, our Chief Financial Officer. Our results pack including the slides for the presentation have been lodged with the ASX and should be visible via the webcast.



As outlined on Slide 2 of the presentation, Sophie and I will provide an overview of the result, update you on key operational metrics and then detail progress against our Next 100 strategy. We will also provide the company's outlook before opening up for questions.



Let's now turn to our first half numbers. In the first half of 2023, total reported revenue grew by 14.3% on the prior period to a record half year turnover of $4.8 billion. This puts the company on track and in