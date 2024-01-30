Jan 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Timothy Crommelin Eagers Automotive Limited-Chairman of the Board - Member of Remuneration & Nomination Committee
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I Chair, Eagers Automotive Limited. Welcome to today's general meeting. It's 10:00 AM, It's just gone 10:00 AM here in Edmondstone and our Company Secretary, Denis Stark has advised a quorum is present. I therefore declare this meeting open.
This meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with shareholders attending either in person or online. Shareholders online are able to watch a live webcast, ask questions and vote.
I'd like to now introduce my fellow directors in attendance today, either here in person or online. Nic Politis, Dan Ryan and Greg Duncan joined us from Sydeny.
Marcus Birrell and David Blackhall join us from Melbourne and Michelle Prater from Perth. And Chief Executive, Keith Thornton; and our Director and CFO, Sophie Moore are both here with me this morning and are also available to answer questions, if you have any. And it's also pleasing to see a number of their
Eagers Automotive Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jan 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...