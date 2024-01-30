Eagers Automotive Ltd Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Timothy Crommelin Eagers Automotive Limited-Chairman of the Board - Member of Remuneration & Nomination Committee



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Tim Crommelin, and I Chair, Eagers Automotive Limited. Welcome to today's general meeting. It's 10:00 AM, It's just gone 10:00 AM here in Edmondstone and our Company Secretary, Denis Stark has advised a quorum is present. I therefore declare this meeting open.



This meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with shareholders attending either in person or online. Shareholders online are able to watch a live webcast, ask questions and vote.



I'd like to now introduce my fellow directors in attendance today, either here in person or online. Nic Politis, Dan Ryan and Greg Duncan joined us from Sydeny.



Marcus Birrell and David Blackhall join us from Melbourne and Michelle Prater from Perth. And Chief Executive, Keith Thornton; and our Director and CFO, Sophie Moore are both here with me this morning and are also available to answer questions, if you have any. And it's also pleasing to see a number of their