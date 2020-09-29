Asset Plus Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Bruce Cotterill - Asset Plus Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Bruce Cotterill, and I'm the Chairman of Asset Plus Limited, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all today to this rather unusual approach to communicating with our shareholders.



I'd like to thank you for joining us for this special meeting of shareholders, and I'm pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform, which has been provided for us today, courtesy of Link Market Services.



As you know, we are holding a virtual meeting because of COVID-19 and all of the implications that flow from that. And I hope that most of you are getting used to these rather unusual times.



But it is very important for us to provide you with a platform for participation and engagement as we seek to discuss the opportunity that's before the company today. Despite the virtual nature of the meeting, you will be able to ask questions, and you will be able to vote as if you are here with us today.



We'll provide you with further