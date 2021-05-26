Full Year 2021 Asset Plus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Asset Plus annual financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Stephen Brown-Thomas, Fund Manager. Please go ahead.
Stephen Brown-Thomas - Asset Plus Limited - Property Development Manager
Thanks, Amanda, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the annual results presentations for Asset Plus. I'm Stephen Brown-Thomas, the Fund Manager of Asset Plus from Centuria. I'm also with my colleague, Simon Woollams, the CFO, with me. Unfortunately, our CEO, Mark Francis sends his apologies. He's unable to join us today.
Hopefully, you've all had a chance to download the presentation from the NZX and have them in front of you. I'd just like to call out some of the key updates for the financial year on Slide #1. So total profit for the year, $15.95 million versus the $14.69 million loss in FY '20. Simon will speak to the drivers for that through the financial section, but a turnaround in the valuations for the assets partly driving
May 26, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
