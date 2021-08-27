Asset Plus Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Bruce Cotterill - Asset Plus Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Bruce Cotterill, and I'm the Chairman of the Asset Plus Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank you all for attending this 2021 Annual Meeting of Asset Plus, which I now declare open.



Today, we're pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform, which has been provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. Due to COVID-19 and everything that goes with it, we now have a Level 4 lockdown, and we are, therefore, holding a virtual meeting only. In the circumstances, this is the best we can do to enable participation and engagement amongst our shareholders, and we trust that you'll be happy with that.



You'll be able to vote and ask questions online. I'll provide you with further instructions on how to do so as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the Virtual Annual Meeting online portal guide or you can phone the helpline on 0800-200-220, that's 0800-200-220.



