Half Year 2022 Asset Plus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Asset Plus interim results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Francis, CEO of Centuria NZ. Please go ahead.
Mark Francis - Asset Plus Limited - CEO, Centuria NZ
Thank you. Morning, everybody. Welcome to the half-year results presentation for Asset Plus. The agenda this morning is going to be brief: key activity followed by key metrics of the portfolio. Simon Woollams, the CFO, will cover the financials, then back to me for a quick portfolio update and then most importantly the outlook.
So to -- you have obviously got the presentation in front of you -- to the key activity slide on page 3. Key activity for the half year. Settlement of Eastgate has now been formally conserved at 1 April 2022. Munroe Lane is progressing well, but completion has been delayed out to March 2023. And a little bit more on that shortly, but as you appreciate, largely due to COVID 19 impacts. We have secured a number of lease renewals at Stoddard Road, which
|And much more...