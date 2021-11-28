Half Year 2022 Asset Plus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Asset Plus interim results conference call



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Francis, CEO of Centuria NZ. Please go ahead.



Mark Francis - Asset Plus Limited - CEO, Centuria NZ



Thank you. Morning, everybody. Welcome to the half-year results presentation for Asset Plus. The agenda this morning is going to be brief: key activity followed by key metrics of the portfolio. Simon Woollams, the CFO, will cover the financials, then back to me for a quick portfolio update and then most importantly the outlook.



So to -- you have obviously got the presentation in front of you -- to the key activity slide on page 3. Key activity for the half year. Settlement of Eastgate has now been formally conserved at 1 April 2022. Munroe Lane is progressing well, but completion has been delayed out to March 2023. And a little bit more on that shortly, but as you appreciate, largely due to COVID 19 impacts. We have secured a number of lease renewals at Stoddard Road, which