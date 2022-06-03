Asset Plus Ltd Court Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2022 / 01:15AM GMT

Bruce Cotterill - Asset Plus Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Bruce Cotterill, and I'm the Chairman of Asset Plus. And on behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank you for attending the Special Shareholder Meeting, which I now declare open. I'm pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform, which has been provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services. As a result of the short time frame within which we had to schedule this meeting, we are holding a virtual meeting only. However, we do look forward to seeing you all in person at our Annual Shareholder Meeting, which will be held later in the year. You'll still be able to vote and ask questions online. I'll provide you with further instructions in terms of how to do so as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, however, please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide or you can phone the helpline on 0800-200-220, that's 0800-200-220. I'd invite you to send through any questions you may have as soon as you can, and that