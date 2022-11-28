Half Year 2023 Asset Plus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Francis, CEO of Centuria NZ and Manager of Asset Plus. Please go ahead.
Mark Edward Francis - Asset Plus Limited - CEO of Centuria NZ
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the half year results for Asset Plus to September 2022. You're going to hear from myself this morning. Also, Simon Woollams, our CFO; and Stephen Brown-Thomas, our Fund Manager. I'll take you through just a quick -- the first few slides, results summary, key metrics and then hand over to Simon for financial performance and a bit of a funding update. And then Stephen will walk through the portfolio update and then back to me for some comments on the outlook and then we will take questions.
So to kick off, obviously, as you've now a chance to review the deck I'm sure, total profit down to $290,000 from $2.5 million in the prior period. Primarily driven, obviously, by the removal of that rent
