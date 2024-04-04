Senior Vice President Keith O'Rear of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY, Financial) sold 8,349 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $300,767.47. Keith O'Rear has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,937 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is a leading timberland owner, wood products manufacturer, and real estate development company. The company owns or controls millions of acres of timberlands, primarily in the U.S., and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. It produces wood products and cellulose fibers and develops real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. The insider transaction history for Weyerhaeuser Co shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, Weyerhaeuser Co shares were trading at $36.03 on the day of Keith O'Rear's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $26.197 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.23, which is above both the industry median of 17.485 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, with a GF Value of $30.01, indicating that Weyerhaeuser Co is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by Senior Vice President Keith O'Rear may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sales at Weyerhaeuser Co.

