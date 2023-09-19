Arborgen Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Dave Knott - Arborgen Holdings Ltd - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Arborgen Holdings Limited. I'm Dave, not the Chairman of the Board of Arborgen. Thank you for your attendance today.



I'm very happy to be back in New Zealand, again, to be able to introduce Arborgen new CEO Justin Birch to you in person. Justin joined Arborgen as Andrew Baum's successor in June of this year. I'm pleased to advise that a quorum is present and that this meeting is duly constituted.



The notice of meeting sent to shareholders last month sets out the formal agenda for today's meeting. We are conducting our meeting this year, both here in person at the Ellerslie Event Center in Auckland, and online through the Computershare Online Meetings platform. All shareholders have the ability to ask questions and vote.



For those of you joining us online. If you would like to ask a question, please select the Q&A tab on the right half of your screen anytime type your question into the field and press send. It will then be sent through for us to