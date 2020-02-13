Half Year 2020 Arena REIT No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone. And a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the first half of financial year '20. Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director; and joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



The format of today's call will have Gareth and I present Arena's half year investor presentation. And as always, we will be happy to answer any further questions at the end of the session.



Moving straight to the presentation on Page 3 for the highlights. The first half '20 has been another productive period for Arena, with our major highlights being the replenishment of our development pipeline,