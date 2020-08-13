Full Year 2020 Arena REIT No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Amanda, and good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the full financial year of 2020. Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director. Joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



Before moving into today's presentation, I'd like to acknowledge the impact and challenges COVID-19 has brought to many communities. And on behalf of Arena, I'd like to express our gratitude to our tenant partners and particularly those frontline staff keeping each of our early learning centers and health care properties opened over this period. Challenges and uncertainties remain, but our executive