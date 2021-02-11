Half Year 2021 Arena REIT No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks very much, Bernadette, and good morning, everyone. And a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the half year through December 2020.



Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director. Joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



The format of today's presentation will include an overview of the highlights of the period and an update on our performance against strategy. Gareth will provide us some insight with Arena's financial results and capital management position. And I'll close the presentation with an update on portfolio operations and commentary on Arena's outlook. Of course, there will, as always, be