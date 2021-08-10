Aug 10, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Arena REIT FY '21 results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob de Vos, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the 2021 financial year. Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob De Vos, Arena's Managing Director, and joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.
Before commencing our presentation today and recognizing that many participants on the call are in lockdown and some for the second year running, on behalf of the Arena team, I'd like to acknowledge the challenges the pandemic has presented but also acknowledge the resilience and support that we've seen from our stakeholders through this period. I'd particularly like to thank our tenant partners for their tenacity and their ability to
Full Year 2021 Arena REIT No 1 Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...