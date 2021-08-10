Full Year 2021 Arena REIT No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the 2021 financial year. Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob De Vos, Arena's Managing Director, and joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



Before commencing our presentation today and recognizing that many participants on the call are in lockdown and some for the second year running, on behalf of the Arena team, I'd like to acknowledge the challenges the pandemic has presented but also acknowledge the resilience and support that we've seen from our stakeholders through this period. I'd particularly like to thank our tenant partners for their tenacity and their ability to