Full Year 2022 Arena Reit No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks very much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the 2022 financial year. Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director. Joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



Our presentation today will include a summary of highlights for the financial year and an update on our performance against strategy. Gareth will provide insights in detail into Arena's financial results and capital management position, and I will close the presentation with an update on portfolio operations and commentary on Arena's positive outlook in a changing investment environment. As always