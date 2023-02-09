Half Year 2023 Arena Reit No 1 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Arena REIT Half Year '23 Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob de Vos, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning everyone and a very warm welcome to Arena REIT's results presentation for the first half of financial year 2023. Our announcement, investor presentation and financial statements were released to the ASX earlier this morning. My name is Rob de Vos, Arena's Managing Director; and joining me on the call today is Gareth Winter, Arena's Chief Financial Officer.



Our presentation today will include an update on our highlights for the 6 months of the financial year '23 and our progress against our investment objective and strategy. Gareth will provide insights and detail into Arena's financial results and capital and interest rate management programs, and I'll close the presentation with an update on portfolio operations and commentary on Arena's outlook in a