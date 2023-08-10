Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Arena REIT FY '23 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob de Vos, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Robert Andrew de Vos - Arena REIT - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks everyone and good morning. Welcome to Arena REIT's 2023 Financial Year Results Presentation. I'm Rob de Vos, Managing Director of Arena and with me is Gareth Winter, our Chief Financial Officer.
Today we will highlight the key achievements over 2023 and provide an update on the performance of the business against investment objective and strategy. Gareth will provide detail on Arena's financial results and capital management position and I'll finish the presentation by discussing the portfolio and sharing my thoughts on Arena's outlook in a changing investment environment. As always, we'll have plenty of room for questions at the end.
Financial year '23 marked Arena's 10th year as a listed business and over 20 years as a trust exclusively investing in social
Full Year 2023 Arena Reit No 1 Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...