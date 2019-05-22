Full Year 2019 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO



Well, good morning, and thanks for joining us for the results presentation. As has become normal, we'll just touch on some highlights, talk about some adjustments to strategy. Dave Fraser will take us through the financials, and we will cover off leasing and a brief comment looking ahead.



So we're actually pretty pleased with the highlights from the result. Obviously, a good shareholder return. 35-plus is good. Net distributable income, solid increase there. Good valuation gain across the year. We got that green bond issue away during the year, which has gone very well. And for us, that's a great, demonstrates good congruity between what we're doing in the business and how we fund it. A very good weighted average lease term and the full year dividend slightly up. So we're pretty happy with that