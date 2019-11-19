Nov 19, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Argosy Property Limited FY '20 Interim Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Mence, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the results -- interim results presentation. I'll run through some highlights and the initial part of the presentation, then hand over to Dave for the financials. And we'll come back and talk about some of the leasing results a bit later on. There is quite a bit of overlap. So the latter part of the presentation, we won't spend a lot of time on those slides. And I know that we're catching up with many of you afterwards, so we can deal with questions after the presentation or catch up later on.
So if we turn to the highlights, basically, a fairly solid half with no big surprises, and here, we're pretty happy with that. Total shareholder return was good, along with the rest of the sector. We've seen a $51 million reveal, giving a lift in NTA to $1.28, and
Half Year 2020 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 19, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...