Half Year 2020 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the results -- interim results presentation. I'll run through some highlights and the initial part of the presentation, then hand over to Dave for the financials. And we'll come back and talk about some of the leasing results a bit later on. There is quite a bit of overlap. So the latter part of the presentation, we won't spend a lot of time on those slides. And I know that we're catching up with many of you afterwards, so we can deal with questions after the presentation or catch up later on.



So if we turn to the highlights, basically, a fairly solid half with no big surprises, and here, we're pretty happy with that. Total shareholder return was good, along with the rest of the sector. We've seen a $51 million reveal, giving a lift in NTA to $1.28, and