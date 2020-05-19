Full Year 2020 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Unusual times, of course, but we'll go through a pretty much standard agenda with Dave and I doing the dog and pony act as it were, cover off the COVID-19 in terms of an update there, go through some highlights, strategy, comment on the portfolio, get Dave take us through the financials, talk a bit about some leasing update. And then together, we'll share our focus and outlook and then move into any questions.



Okay. Turning firstly to COVID-19, and starting with where the business is at. Our continuity plan was based on working from home. And that was what we did. It was very successful. And obviously, we got the results out on time. But equally, the property team managed to deal with all the tenant issues, and of course, there were a lot of those