Half Year 2021 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO



Well, good morning, and thanks for joining us run through the interim results. We've got what we think is a fairly solid result once you strip out the forfeited deposit and depreciation changes that Dave will run through in detail. I'll run through the portfolio bits and pieces in the same manner as normal. Dave will cover off the financials, get into the meeting stuff. And then I'll talk about what we're seeing with leasing and outlook for the portfolio going ahead.



So just touching on some of the highlights out of the interim result. Obviously, the net distributable income increase is quite pleasing. Rental reviews during the year or the half year have been quite good. And you'll see later the like-for-like rental growth even better at 5.2%.



Revaluations. We'll talk