Full Year 2021 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Argosy Property Limited FY '21 Annual Results Briefing Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Mence, CEO. Please go ahead.



Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thanks for joining us for the FY '21 annual results. Just a quick agenda for today. We'll touch on some highlights, run through a progression of our vision and strategy with an increased ESG focus, talk about the portfolio. Dave will take us through the financials. Then we'll move to a leasing update and an outlook, then into the question and answers.



So moving on to the highlights. I guess, it's best described as a less-than-normal year, but we're pretty pleased to deliver what we think is a good result this year around. The increase in distributable income with a good solid rental increase on the year, wouldn't have expected that 12 months ago. NTA up quite solidly over the 12 months. Great to see the third successful green bond issue and the full year