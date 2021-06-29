Argosy Property Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Jeff Morrison - Argosy Property Limited - Independent Chairman



(technical difficulty)



Argosy Property Limited open. First item, your directors. Shareholders are entitled to a high standard of corporate governance. To that end, the Board is focused on ensuring it retains the right composition of skills and experience to be able to deliver for all shareholders. We believe that the Board has a sound balance of practical commercial experience and technical expertise to take the company forward.



There is detailed information about the Board and the 2021 annual report. However, I will briefly introduce them to you or I would, in Stuart McLauchlan. Unfortunately, Stuart has got caught by these COVID difficulties in Brisbane, and so he can't attend in person today, but he -- I believe he will be online and following us with interest. Stuart was appointed to the Board in August 2018 and as a prominent businessman and company director. He is Chairman of the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame and SCOTT Technology Limited and a Director of EBOS Group Limited and several other companies.



Next,