Half Year 2022 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Argosy Property Limited FY '21 First Half FY '22 Interim Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Mence, CEO. Please go ahead.



Peter Mence - Argosy Property Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thanks for joining us for the Argosy interim results in a half year that has not exactly been devoid of any challenges to keep us interested, but we're pretty happy with the results that we've come through with here. Just an agenda, as normal, I'll run through vision and strategy highlights, some discussion on what's happening in the portfolio. Dave will take us through the financials, cover off on leasing and then focus on outlook going forward.



So turning first to the vision and the strategy. This has been good for us in the half year. We're talking about, with the diversification weighted into government tenancies into Wellington property and industrial property has meant us some good resilience across the portfolio. And with the structural changes, more on that