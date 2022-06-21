Argosy Property Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 21, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Jeff Morrison - Argosy Property Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Jeff Morrison, and I'm currently the Chairman of Argosy Property. On behalf of my fellow directors and members of the management team, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Argosy.



Before we get things underway, we have 2 housekeeping matters to attend to. The first is in the unlikely event of emergency, please evacuate the building using the blue doors at the eastern end -- sorry, the eastern exit behind you and assemble in the carpark. The bathrooms are located behind me next to the main reception area.



This year's annual meeting is Argosy's third hybrid annual meeting. Shareholders who are not attending in-person can attend virtually and still ask questions and vote through the Computershare online virtual meeting platform and shareholders can also follow the proceedings via the live webcast. But before we get down to it, there are a few procedural matters we also need to run through for a hybrid meeting to run smoothly.



