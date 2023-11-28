Half Year 2024 Argosy Property Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Peter Mence - Argosy Property Ltd. - CEO



Good morning and thanks for joining us this morning. I do know that there were a couple of other things on today and appreciate spending the time with us. We have got a result, here is that I should give a few surprises. Continued solid metrics, no dividend cuts. We are looking like we might be towards the top end of the interest rate cycle.



They can give you some opinion on that. We are seeing activity returning to the real estate sector, albeit understandably same property core products remain somewhat lethargic, but a slight loss photographs of saying yes, new lobby in (inaudible)Road office development.



Turning to the strategy slide, building a better future. What we have seen during the year is the vast majority of our new leasing firing is (inaudible). And interestingly, an increasing number of existing tenants wanting our systems to help them through their own sustainability targets. We are also seeing rental increases, but they are not unexpected.



The businesses pretty well placed with very low levels of arrears, that's been