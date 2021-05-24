May 24, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 24, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tim Fung
Airtasker Limited - CEO
* Nathan Chadwick
Airtasker Limited - CFO
* Bo Fishback
Airtasker Limited - CEO, US
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Sam Warriner
Morgans Financial Limited - Director, Corporate Advisory
=====================
Tim Fung - Airtasker Limited - CEO
Hi, everyone, thanks for joining us today. I'm really excited to be taking you through Airtasker's investment briefing and also to give you an update on our US expansion and our subsequent capital raising. So thank you again.
I'm going to just call out the page numbers that I'm on as I roll through the presentation. So we'll start out on page 3, if that's okay. So a little bit of a refresher on Airtasker. We are Australia's number one marketplace for local services. And in really simple terms, we connect people who need work done with people who want to
